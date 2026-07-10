Ambassade des États Unis à Ouagadougou: Avis de vacance de poste

CUSTODIANS

The U.S. Mission in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for two positions of Custodians in the Facility Management Section (FAC).

Opening Date: 07/10/2026

Closing Date: 07/24/2026

Open to: All Interested Applicants/All Sources

Work Schedule: Full-time (40 hours/week)

SALARY: *Ordinarily Resident (OR): CFA 4,829,507 p.a. (Starting Salary/Full-Time)

(Position Custodian: FSN-01)

ALL ORDINARILY RESIDENT (OR) APPLICANTS MUST HAVE THE REQUIRED WORK AND/OR RESIDENCY PERMITS TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION.

BASIC FUNCTION OF POSITION:

This position is located in the Facility Management section (FAC) of the Management Office. Incumbent is responsible for performing a wide range of cleaning duties at Mission office facilities as well as other U.S. Government (USG) owned and leased properties as directed.

The incumbent performs cleaning duties across offices, restrooms, corridors, and common areas, including mopping, sweeping, vacuuming, scrubbing, and waxing floors, as well as disinfecting lavatories and restocking supplies. All tasks are completed using approved cleaning products and equipment in accordance with safety guidelines, while keeping all work areas and pathways free of clutter and debris.

The incumbent addresses customer housekeeping concerns, reports equipment needing repair to the supervisor, maintains organized custodial storage areas, and performs additional tasks as directed.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

EDUCATION: Completion of primary school education is required.

EXPERIENCE: A minimum of six months of custodial or housekeeping experience is required.

LANGUAGE: English: (Rudimentary) verbal skills required. This may be tested. French: (Limited knowledge) reading/speaking/writing is required.

SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Ability to physically perform basic manual tasks.

Ability to use cleaning tools and equipment maintaining safety for self and others.

Must be able to lift and move objects and ensure hand/eye coordination effectively.

May be required to stand, bend and/or work in confined spaces for prolonged periods of time.

Good interpersonal skills to be able to communicate effectively with customers

JOB KNOWLEDGE:

Must have adequate knowledge of cleaning and the use of housekeeping materials.

Knowledge of current developments concerning new cleaning agents, techniques, and equipment.

Must be aware of safety requirements of cleaning related chemicals and identify and report unsafe practices

Knowledge of occupational hazards and safety rules and regulations, including safe handling of standard cleaning chemicals.

Must understand and know how to use safety equipment such as a fire extinguisher.

HOW TO APPLY: Applicants must complete the following application process to be considered:

Create an account on the Electronic Recruitment Application (ERA) Website at https://erajobs.state.gov/dos-era/bfa/vacancysearch/searchVacancies.hms

Choose Announcement Number Ouaga-2026-006 Custodian and complete the online application.

and complete the online application. Upload any additional documentation that supports or addresses the requirements listed above (e.g. Copies of Attestations/Certificates of Work, degrees certificates, work permits & SF 50 if applicable) into the Electronic Recruitment Application system. click on the « Apply to This Vacancy » to submit your application.

For more information on how to apply, visit the Mission internet site: https://bf.usembassy.gov/jobs/

Required Documents: Please provide the required documentation listed below with your application:

Completion of primary school certificate (CEP).

Copy of Orders/Assignment Notification (or equivalent)

Residency and/or Work Permit (If applicable)

DD-214 – Member Copy 4, Letter from Veterans’ Affairs, or other supporting documentation (if applicable)

SF-50 (if applicable)

Relevant Work attestations and Certificates.

Others

What to Expect Next: Applicants who are invited to take a language or skills test or who are selected for an interview will be contacted via telephone call or email.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Contact the Human Resources Office at 25 49 53 00.

Note :

Applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

All applications must be for an open/advertised position.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: The U.S. Mission provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation. The Department of State also strives to achieve equal employment opportunity in all personnel operations through continuing diversity enhancement programs. The EEO complaint procedure is not available to individuals who believe they have been denied equal opportunity based upon marital status or political affiliation. Individuals with such complaints should avail themselves of the appropriate grievance procedures, remedies for prohibited personnel practices, and/or courts for relief.